Sareum has announced that it has filed a clinical trial authorisation (CTA) application for its lead asset, SDC-1801, with the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. The announcement marks a key milestone for the company and paves the way for the clinical transition of its flagship TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor targeting the autoimmune space. Subject to regulatory approval, the Phase Ia trial is expected to start in Q4 CY22 and will evaluate the safety and maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of SDC-1801 in healthy subjects. If successful, Sareum will initiate a Phase Ib study in psoriasis (PS) patients in 2023 (120 subjects). The £4.3m cash balance at the end of June should be sufficient to take SDC-1801 through Phase Ia clinical trials, with the company continuing to assess funding options to further clinical development.

