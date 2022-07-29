DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2022 / 10:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B

DEALING DATE: 28/07/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 194.4413

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 195809

CODE: LUXU

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 178137 EQS News ID: 1409225 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409225&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2022 04:28 ET (08:28 GMT)