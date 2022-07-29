

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK), a Japanese conglomerate, on Friday posted a decline in earnings for the first quarter, despite a rise in revenues. In addition, for the fiscal 2022, the company has reaffirmed its net income outlook, while raising sales guidance.



For the three-month period to June, the Chiyoda City-headquartered firm reported a net profit of 37.15 billion yen or 38.49 yen per share, compared with 122.23 billion yen or 126.33 yen per share, reported a year ago.



Hitachi registered a pre-tax income of 76.6 billion yen, less than last year's 166.8 billion yen.



EBIT was at 80.62 billion yen as against 168.67 billion yen last year.



Adjusted operating income moved down to 121.55 billion yen from 130.48 billion yen of the first quarter of 2021.



The Group generated revenues of 2.569 trillion yen, higher than 2.367 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect to post a net income of 600 billion yen.



For the full year, the company now expects sales of 9.850 trillion yen, a rise of 4 percent from the previous guidance.







