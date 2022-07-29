

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $501 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $379 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $565 million or $2.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $2.98 billion from $2.89 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $501 Mln. vs. $379 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.33 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.53 -Revenue (Q2): $2.98 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.



