

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economic growth accelerated in the second quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product logged a sequential growth of 1.0 percent after rising by a meager 0.1 percent in the first quarter. GDP was expected to climb 0.3 percent.



Year-on-year, GDP growth slowed to 4.6 percent from 6.2 percent in the previous quarter. Economists had forecast an annual expansion of 3.7 percent.



The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2022 was equal to 3.4 percent. Revised data for the second quarter is due on September 1.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de