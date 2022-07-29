

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $11.62 billion, or $5.95 per share. This compares with $3.08 billion, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $11.37 billion or $5.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 82.9% to $68.76 billion from $37.60 billion last year.



Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $11.62 Bln. vs. $3.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.95 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.10 -Revenue (Q2): $68.76 Bln vs. $37.60 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHEVRON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de