

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $4.98 per share. This compares with $2.06 billion, or $6.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 billion or $5.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.4% to $14.84 billion from $11.56 billion last year.



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.64 Bln. vs. $2.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.98 vs. $6.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.66 -Revenue (Q2): $14.84 Bln vs. $11.56 Bln last year.



