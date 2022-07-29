Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice (387/22): Listing of Klimator AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (391/22)

Correction refers to the maximum number of shares to be listed, marked in bold below. On request of Klimator AB, company registration number 556617-7803, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from August 01, 2022. The company has 15 392 677 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: KLIMAT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 15 508 084 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014401329 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 263294 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556617-7803 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner Fondkommission AB on +46 707 61 80 31.