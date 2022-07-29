Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice (389/22): Delisting of instrument issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (390/22)

Correction refers to adding the attachment. As from August 1, 2022, the instrument specified in the table attachment issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. The last day of trading will be July 29, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1081648