Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kursalert! Hier spielt jetzt die Musik: Rallyeausbruch: Neuer Hot Stock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Frankfurt
29.07.22
08:07 Uhr
2,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OL GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8902,90013:20
Actusnews Wire
29.07.2022 | 13:12
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: AUTHORIZATION BY THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED TO EAGLE FOOTBALL HOLDINGS LLC

AUTHORIZATION BY THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED TO EAGLE FOOTBALL HOLDINGS LLC

Lyon, 29 July 2022

The shareholders' meeting of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe which was held today authorized the Board of Directors to implement a capital increase of a total amount of €85,999,998, at a subscription price of €3 per new share, with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of Eagle Football Holdings LLC (or any affiliate thereof).

The subscription to this capital increase is subject to the effective completion of the acquisition by Eagle Football Holdings LLC (directly or through an affiliate) of (i) all the shares and 50% of the OSRANEs held by Holnest, and (ii) all the shares and OSRANEs held by Pathé (Pathé SAS, SOJER and OJEJ) and IDG Capital[1], which is expected to take place by September 30, 2022.

It is reminded that after the completion of this transaction, Eagle Football Holdings LLC (or one of its affiliates) will file, on behalf of the concert formed with Holnest, a simplified tender offer for the remaining OL Groupe securities, at a price of €3 per share and €265.57 per OSRANE, in accordance with applicable regulations.


OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

[1] See press releases of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe dated 20 June 2022 and 8 July 2022.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWxvlpmZl5uWlnKfaciWb5eZbWxim2GXaWTGyGSZl5+amHKSlGmUbcqVZnBmnWZt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75817-olg-290722-communique-post-age-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
OL GROUPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.