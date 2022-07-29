OL GROUPE: AUTHORIZATION BY THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED TO EAGLE FOOTBALL HOLDINGS LLC

AUTHORIZATION BY THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED TO EAGLE FOOTBALL HOLDINGS LLC

Lyon, 29 July 2022

The shareholders' meeting of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe which was held today authorized the Board of Directors to implement a capital increase of a total amount of €85,999,998, at a subscription price of €3 per new share, with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of Eagle Football Holdings LLC (or any affiliate thereof).

The subscription to this capital increase is subject to the effective completion of the acquisition by Eagle Football Holdings LLC (directly or through an affiliate) of (i) all the shares and 50% of the OSRANEs held by Holnest, and (ii) all the shares and OSRANEs held by Pathé (Pathé SAS, SOJER and OJEJ) and IDG Capital[1], which is expected to take place by September 30, 2022.

It is reminded that after the completion of this transaction, Eagle Football Holdings LLC (or one of its affiliates) will file, on behalf of the concert formed with Holnest, a simplified tender offer for the remaining OL Groupe securities, at a price of €3 per share and €265.57 per OSRANE, in accordance with applicable regulations.



OL Groupe



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr Euronext Paris - Segment C



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

[1] See press releases of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe dated 20 June 2022 and 8 July 2022.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nWxvlpmZl5uWlnKfaciWb5eZbWxim2GXaWTGyGSZl5+amHKSlGmUbcqVZnBmnWZt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75817-olg-290722-communique-post-age-gb.pdf