Rogue Baron Plc - Result of AGM

Rogue Baron plc / EPIC: SHNJ / Market: AQUIS / Sector: Beverages

29 July 2022

Rogue Baron plc

('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Result of AGM

Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirits sector, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

