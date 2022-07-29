Anzeige
29.07.2022 | 13:34
Rogue Baron Plc - Result of AGM

Rogue Baron Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 29

Rogue Baron plc / EPIC: SHNJ / Market: AQUIS / Sector: Beverages

29 July 2022

Rogue Baron plc

('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Result of AGM

Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirits sector, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END


For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

