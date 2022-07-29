Rogue Baron Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, July 29
Rogue Baron plc / EPIC: SHNJ / Market: AQUIS / Sector: Beverages
29 July 2022
Rogue Baron plc
('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')
Result of AGM
Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirits sector, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
The Company
Ryan Dolder
rdolder@roguebaron.com
AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936
AQSE Corporate Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936