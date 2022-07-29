

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.47 billion, or $8.80 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $5.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $13.60 billion from $12.80 billion last year.



Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.47 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $8.80 vs. $5.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.89 -Revenue (Q2): $13.60 Bln vs. $12.80 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de