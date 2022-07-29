Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kursalert! Hier spielt jetzt die Musik: Rallyeausbruch: Neuer Hot Stock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
29.07.2022 | 13:46
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES (PR1R) AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES

DEALING DATE: 28/07/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.7571

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49953761.0

CODE: PR1R

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931975152 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PR1R 
Sequence No.:  178171 
EQS News ID:  1409399 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409399&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2022 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.