

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) revealed a profit for second quarter of $127.68 million



The company's bottom line came in at $127.68 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $120.25 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $344.40 million from $319.72 million last year.



