Earnings: -$184.5 million in Q2 vs. $105.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.74 in Q2 vs. $0.98 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $177.3 million or $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.69 per share Revenue: $985.8 million in Q2 vs. $800.8 million in the same period last year.



