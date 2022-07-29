Anzeige
DJ Superdry plc: PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: PDMR Shareholding 29-Jul-2022 / 12:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

29 July 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

Settlement of share award and related sale

On 28 July 2022, Matt Horwood, Chief Technology Officer, acquired 35,556 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company for nil cost in relation to the maturity of a one-off share-based award granted to him on 27 July 2022. The award was granted to Mr Horwood in compensation for amounts forfeited from his previous employer upon joining Superdry.

On the same date, 17,217 of such Ordinary Shares acquired by Mr Horwood were sold to fund the resulting tax and employee social security liabilities due in respect of such settlement, at a sale price of GBP1.3520 per Ordinary Share. Mr Horwood has retained the balance of the Ordinary Shares resulting from maturity of the share award.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                                    Matt Horwood 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                      Chief Technology Officer 
                                    Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                    Superdry Plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                     213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                    Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                    ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
                                    1. Acquisition of Ordinary Shares at nil cost 
                                    in relation to the settlement of a vested 
                                    conditional share award; and 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                    2.Sale of sufficient Ordinary Shares to cover 
                                    taxation and employee social security 
                                    liabilities. 
 
                                    Price          Volume 
                                    1.Nil          1.35,556 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                    2.GBP1.3520        2.17,217 
 
                                    Price          Volume 
       Aggregated information                  1.Nil          1.35,556 
d) 
                                    2.GBP1.3520        2.17,217 
 
                                    28 July 2022 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                    London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 178164 
EQS News ID:  1409373 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409373&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2022 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
