Superdry plc: PDMR Shareholding

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

29 July 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

Settlement of share award and related sale

On 28 July 2022, Matt Horwood, Chief Technology Officer, acquired 35,556 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company for nil cost in relation to the maturity of a one-off share-based award granted to him on 27 July 2022. The award was granted to Mr Horwood in compensation for amounts forfeited from his previous employer upon joining Superdry.

On the same date, 17,217 of such Ordinary Shares acquired by Mr Horwood were sold to fund the resulting tax and employee social security liabilities due in respect of such settlement, at a sale price of GBP1.3520 per Ordinary Share. Mr Horwood has retained the balance of the Ordinary Shares resulting from maturity of the share award.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Matt Horwood a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Superdry Plc a) Name 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 1. Acquisition of Ordinary Shares at nil cost in relation to the settlement of a vested conditional share award; and b) Nature of the transaction 2.Sale of sufficient Ordinary Shares to cover taxation and employee social security liabilities. Price Volume 1.Nil 1.35,556 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2.GBP1.3520 2.17,217 Price Volume Aggregated information 1.Nil 1.35,556 d) 2.GBP1.3520 2.17,217 28 July 2022 e) Date of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) f) Place of the transaction For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

