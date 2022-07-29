BWA Group PLC - Directorate Changes
PR Newswire
London, July 29
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.
29 July 2022
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Directorate Changes
BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that Richard Battersby, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will, for medical reasons, step down with immediate effect from his role as chairman. He will remain on the Board until 31 October 2022 in a non-executive capacity before retiring.
Fellow Board member, James Butterfield, will take on the role of Chairman on an interim basis.
Ends -
For further information:
|BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Interim Chairman
|+44 7770 225253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Freddie Wooding
+44 20 3328 5656