Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kursalert! Hier spielt jetzt die Musik: Rallyeausbruch: Neuer Hot Stock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.07.2022 | 14:28
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group PLC - Directorate Changes

BWA Group PLC - Directorate Changes

PR Newswire

London, July 29

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

29 July 2022

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that Richard Battersby, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will, for medical reasons, step down with immediate effect from his role as chairman. He will remain on the Board until 31 October 2022 in a non-executive capacity before retiring.

Fellow Board member, James Butterfield, will take on the role of Chairman on an interim basis.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Interim Chairman		+44 7770 225253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Freddie Wooding
+44 20 3328 5656
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.