BWA Group PLC - Directorate Changes

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

29 July 2022

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that Richard Battersby, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will, for medical reasons, step down with immediate effect from his role as chairman. He will remain on the Board until 31 October 2022 in a non-executive capacity before retiring.

Fellow Board member, James Butterfield, will take on the role of Chairman on an interim basis.

Ends -

For further information: