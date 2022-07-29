The "Edible Oils (Oils and Fats) Market in Germany Outlook to 2025; Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Edible Oils (Oils and Fats) Market in Germany Outlook to 2025; Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Oils market in Germany

The Oils market in Germany registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.60% during the period 2015 to 2020 with a sales value of EUR 3,691.57 Million in 2020, an increase of 5.32% over 2019. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2020, when it grew by 5.32% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2017, when it increased by 2.68% over 2016.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2015-2020 and illustrative forecast to 2025 premised on Covid-19 hit, covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Oils and its variants Cooking Sprays, Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oils, Sunflower Oil Vegetable Oil.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value and Volume for top brands for the year 2017 to 2020 and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Dollar Stores, Variety Store General Merchandise Retailers, Cash Carries and Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores Gas Stations, Department Stores, Drug Stores Pharmacies, Chemists/Pharmacies, Parapharmacies/Drugstores, eRetailers, Food Drinks Specialists, Health Beauty Stores, Hypermarkets Supermarkets, Direct Sellers, Others, On Trade, Vending Machines, Other Specialist Retailers, Tobacco Specialists) where ever applicable.

Scope

Overall Oils (Oils and Fats) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2015 to 2025

Value and Volume terms for the top brands

Distribution channel sales analytics from 2017-2020

Key Topics Covered:

1 Oils Market Overview

2 Germany Oils Market Analytics, 2015-25

2.1 Oils Value Analytics, 2015-25

2.1.1 Oils Market by Value, 2015-25

2.1.2 Oils Market Value by Segments, 2015-25

2.2 Oils Volume Analytics, 2015-25

2.2.1 Oils Market by Volume, 2015-25

2.2.2 Oils Market Volume by Segments, 2015-25

3 Germany Oils Market Analytics, by Segment 2015-25

3.1 Cooking Sprays Analytics, 2015-25

3.1.1 Cooking Sprays Market by Value, 2015-25

3.1.2 Cooking Sprays Market by Volume, 2015-25

3.2 Corn Oil Analytics, 2015-25

3.2.1 Corn Oil Market by Value, 2015-25

3.2.2 Corn Oil Market by Volume, 2015-25

3.3 Olive Oil Analytics, 2015-25

3.3.1 Olive Oil Market by Value, 2015-25

3.3.2 Olive Oil Market by Volume, 2015-25

3.4 Sunflower Oil Analytics, 2015-25

3.4.1 Sunflower Oil Market by Value, 2015-25

3.4.2 Sunflower Oil Market by Volume, 2015-25

3.5 Vegetable Oil Analytics, 2015-25

3.5.1 Vegetable Oil Market by Value, 2015-25

3.5.2 Vegetable Oil Market by Volume, 2015-25

3.6 Other Edible Oils Analytics, 2015-25

3.6.1 Other Edible Oils Market by Value, 2015-25

3.6.2 Other Edible Oils Market by Volume, 2015-25

4 Germany Oils Brand Analytics, 2017-20

4.1 Oils Brand Analytics by Value, 2017-20

4.2 Oils Brand Analytics by Volume, 2017-20

5 Germany Oils Distribution Channel Analytics by Value,2017-20

5.1 Oils Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2017-20

6 Appendix

