Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2022) - Justify Capital Corp. (TSXV: JST.P) ("Justify") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the closing of its proposed qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Everyday People Financial Inc. ("EP") and has filed its filing statement in connection with the Qualifying Transaction (the "Filing Statement").

Further to its comprehensive news release dated October 19, 2021, Justify will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of EP by way of a three-cornered amalgamation whereby EP will amalgamate with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Justify. In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, Justify will change its name to Everyday People Financial Corp. (the "Resulting Issuer"). It is anticipated that the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will trade under the ticker "EPF".

The completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including final TSXV acceptance, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Assuming all conditions for closing are satisfied, closing of the Qualifying Transaction is expected to occur in August 2022 or such other date as Justify and EP may determine.

For further information regarding the Qualifying Transaction, please see the Filing Statement, which is available under Justify's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Justify

Justify's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

About Everyday People Financial Inc.

Everyday People is a Canadian-based financial technology and consumer financing company founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to credit, instant payments and the opportunity for homeownership. Through our technology driven ecosystem, our alternative and specialty credit financing programs offer credit and payment cards, homeownership facilitation, consumer lending and credit collection services. Our Mission is to help our clients be their best financial self. We're with them every step of the way, listening and adapting to offer the kinds of credit products and services that help everyday people add extraordinary value to their everyday lives.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the terms, conditions and timing of the proposed Qualifying Transaction and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals, including final TSXV acceptance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction (including receipt of all necessary shareholder, stock exchange and regulatory approvals or consents, and the absence of material changes with respect to the parties and their respective businesses). There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Justify and EP disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing statement prepared in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

