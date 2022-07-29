Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2022) - PR NOVO is expanding its clientele to include entertainers and creatives with their public relations agenda. Singers, actors, and entertainers from all industries know the pain of hiring a PR team that overpromises and under-delivers. The agency is trusted by its corporate Fortune 500 clients since 2019. Now, PR NOVO is incorporating some of the same tactics to earn creatives tier 1 media placements.

Sofia Shved

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/131820_3de63b65946ba956_001full.jpg

PR NOVO is an award-winning agency boutique-style full-service public relations agency owned by Sofia Shved. The agency manages personal & corporate branding, social media, content, media buying, and press releases. For the first time since its inception, the agency is expanding its clientele to creatives in the entertainment industry. Shved states, "We hope PR Novo's new service will provide a platform for actors, musicians, singers, and other artists to get more media coverage." PR NOVO strategically crafts and publishes stories that motivate people, create cultures, connect brands with their audience for engagement purposes, and scale business.

Most creatives can deliver content, but not many can communicate developments in their business. It is important for their fans to understand what their next project is, when releases are happening, tours, etc… Creatives also need help understanding what their supporters want. This lapse in communication over social media or in the press can lead to the loss of sponsored deals or lucrative projects. PR Novo's goal is to create a bridge between the creative entertainer, their supporters, and possible business deals. This is all possible through PR NOVO's strategic media relations tactics which include a sixty-day process to get clients their first media inclusion.

The company's goal is to ensure all entrepreneurs from the corporate to creative industries can have access to publicity services to build their brand. The addition of onboarding creative clientele is happening mid to late Q3 of 2022 as their process is going through its final phase of testing. The firm has a secure process for its corporate clients and is seeking to understand its creative client's pain points before making this service widely available. The CEO continues to state, "we want to cultivate positive and personal alliances in this industry." The initiative to create a better relationship between PR NOVO's publicist and clients is one of the top priorities for the boutique PR agency.

Learn more about PR NOVO's initiatives and how entertainers can book time with a publicist by visiting their website.

About PR Novo:

PR Novo is a boutique, award-winning PR Agency. PR Novo outpace changes in today's rapidly evolving media landscape by bringing brand, advocacy, reputation, and business results to new heights. Our journey started in 2019 when we landed our first client. From working with Individual entrepreneurs to Fortune 500s companies, we have come a long way.

We are legally based in Delaware, the United States, and Hong Kong. We have an awesome team from four countries, and we work remotely. From increasing consulting fees by 3x to raising $175 million, our PR services have helped many businesses increase their market presence and build authority in their niche. We are dedicated to bringing recognition and helping our clients stand out crowd.

Press Contact:

Gautam Dey, COO

gautam@prnovo.com

+1(325)221-3634

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131820