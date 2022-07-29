Anzeige
29.07.2022
NEO Finance AB: NEO Finance AB interim financial information for H1 2022

Please find attached interim information for the H1 2022 of NEO Finance AB
(hereafter - the Company) - sales results and unaudited financial data. 

In the first half of 2022, NEO Finance AB continued to increase the volume of
issued loans. In the first half of 2022, the platform funded EUR 17.609M, 37%
more than in the first half of 2021. Meanwhile, revenue decreased by 2% to EUR
1 545K compared to the same period of 2021 (EUR 1 583K). The Company's EBITDA
for the first half of 2022 was EUR 125K, while in the first half of 2021 this
figure was EUR 312K. 

The negative change was caused by the increased general expenses and the sale
of the defaulted loan portfolio. Accordingly, the loss before tax in the first
half of 2022 was (EUR 12K), while in the first half of 2021 a profit before tax
of EUR 189K was achieved. 

                     H1 2022   H1 2021   ?, %
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Loans granted, EUR            17 609 214 12 830 862  37%
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Income, EUR                1 544 972  1 583 262  -2%
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Sales expenses, EUR            (774 166)  (716 448)  8% 
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Gross profit/loss, EUR            770 806   866 774 -11%
----------------------------------------------------------------------
General and administrative expenses, EUR  (781 482) (671 860)  16%
----------------------------------------------------------------------
EBITDA, EUR                 125 021   312 317 -60%
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Profit/loss before tax, EUR        (12 286)    189 095   
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Income tax, EUR                  8%     20%   
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net profit/loss, EUR               -1%     11%   
----------------------------------------------------------------------

In the first half of 2022, the brokerage fee receivable on newly concluded
loans, which is the largest source of income in peer-to-peer lending
activities, amounted to EUR 2.438M. This income will be received throughout the
disbursement period of the loans. Compared to the first half of 2021, brokerage
fee revenue grew by 82%. 

The volume of payment initiation services also grew in the first half of 2022 -
Neopay customers performed almost 9.536M units of transactions. Compared to the
first half of 2021, during which 7.304M units were processed, the volume of
transactions increased by 30.6%. 

In the first half of 2022, the FinoMark crowdfunding platform issued business
loans for EUR 916K. 

Aivaras Bielskis

Head of Finance

Email: aivaras.bielskis@neofinance.com

The full interim report and financial statements of NEO Finance AB (legal
entity code: 303225546; registered address: Vivulskio g. 7, Vilnius, Lithuania)
for the H1 of 2022, with confirmation by the responsible persons, are available
for review in the attached document.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1081677
