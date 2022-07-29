Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

216,038 UK Equity Shares 69,674 Global Equity Income Shares 25,353 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 34,413 Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.758334 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.167050 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.760141 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.318680 UK Equity Shares, 1.538965 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 2.321062 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.856861 UK Equity Shares, 0.649787 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.508197 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 0.568136 UK Equity Shares, 0.430837 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.663043 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 1 August 2022, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 21 July 2022.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 1 August 2022 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 14 July 2022 in respect of the UK Equity, Global Equity Income and Managed Liquidity Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

-161,875 UK Equity Shares +85,260 Global Equity Income Shares +44,643 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares +19,696 Managed Liquidity Shares +64,611 Deferred Shares

As at 29 July 2022, the total number of listed shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) is:

73,085,657 UK Equity Shares 24,860,784 Global Equity Income Shares 4,170,938 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,238,254 Managed Liquidity Shares

Following conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

72,923,782 UK Equity Shares 24,946,044 Global Equity Income Shares 4,215,581 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,257,950 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

54,163 UK Equity Shares 154,934 Global Equity Income Shares 69,996 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 54,109 Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 August 2022. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 12 August 2022.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

All as formally approved by the Board on 29 July 2022.

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

0207 543 3559