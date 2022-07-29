

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending the strong upward move seen over the two previous sessions, stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has helped lead the way higher, reaching its best intraday level since early May.



The major averages have pulled back off their highs of the session in recent trading but remain in positive territory. The Nasdaq is up 123.39 points or 1 percent at 12,285.98, the S&P 500 is up 31.00 points or 0.8 percent at 4,103.43 and the narrower Dow is up 90.45 points or 0.3 percent at 32,620.08.



The continued strength on Wall Street partly reflects a largely positive reaction to the latest batch of earnings news from big-name companies.



Shares of Amazon (AMZN) are moving sharply higher after the online retail giant reported better than expected second quarter revenues and provided upbeat guidance.



Tech giant Apple (AAPL) has also shown a strong move to the upside after reporting fiscal third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



On the other hand, shares of Intel (INTC) have come under pressure after the semiconductor giant reported weaker than expected second quarter results and provided disappointing guidance for the current quarter.



A steep drop by Procter & Gamble (PG) is also limiting the upside for the Dow after the consumer products giant reported fiscal fourth quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates and forecast results for fiscal 2023 below expectations.



Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a report from the Commerce Department showing an acceleration in the pace of consumer price growth.



The report showed the annual rate of growth by the personal consumption expenditures price index accelerated to 6.8 percent in June from 6.3 percent in May, showing the fastest growth since January 1982.



The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also accelerated to 4.8 percent in June from 4.7 percent in May.



The inflation data, which is said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve, was included in a report showing personal income increased by slightly more than expected in the month of June.



Retail stocks have moved sharply higher on the upbeat earnings news from Amazon, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index up by 4 percent to its best intraday level in almost three months.



Substantial strength is also visible among energy stocks, which are surging along with the price of crude oil. Crude for September delivery is currently spiking $5.26 to $101.68 a barrel.



Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 3.7 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 1.7 percent.



Energy giants Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are posting strong gains after reporting better than expected quarterly earnings.



Financial, steel and airline stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the day, while tobacco and pharmaceutical stocks are bucking the uptrend.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.3 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced by 0.8 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all shown strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are up by 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved higher over the course of the morning, extending a recent upward trend. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.1 basis points at 2.660 percent.







