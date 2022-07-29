The German PV equipment manufacturer said it will discontinue all activities in the CIGS thin-film area after writing off €23.2 million due to a failed fab project in China.From pv magazine Germany German PV production equipment supplier Manz AG has to write off €23.2 million ($23.6 million) after final negotiations on the outstanding payments for the CIGSfab project with Chinese client Chongqing Shenhua Thin Film Solar Technology Co., Ltd. ended without agreement. The €218 million solar factory project has been in operation since 2017, with Manz providing services totaling some €198 million for ...

