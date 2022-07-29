

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 147362 new positive cases reporting on Thursday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 91,124,591, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



397 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,029,285.



Ohio reported the most number of cases - 29,876 - and deaths - 54.



Covid deaths have increased by 4 percent while cases increased by 2 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 43000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 11 percent over the last two weeks. More than 5000 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 13 percent rise in a fortnight.



87,908,049 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 223,245,563 Americans, or 67.2 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 91.9 percent of people above 65.



48.3 percent of the eligible population, or 107,924,198 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



2488 additional deaths were reported globally on Thursday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,395,829.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de