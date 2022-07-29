Karviva Beverages, formerly known as Karuna Beverages, has recently launched a new range of healthy drinks and beverages with organic ingredients for its health-conscious consumers.

St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2022) - As the health-conscious customers and wellness industry continues rising in 2022, Karviva Beverages, formerly Karuna Beverages, a prominent provider of healthy beverages, has shown more commitment to introducing new products and natural ingredients to their products. Recently, the company launched a new range of beverages with organic ingredients for its health-conscious consumers.





Karviva Beverages



Karviva has long been associated with providing healthy and flavourful drink options to health-conscious individuals and the wellness industry. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Karviva has been formulating modified and functional juices and smoothies since its inception. Karviva enhanced the development of effective health beverage products on the market today.

Karviva's line of juices and smoothies promotes various health benefits, including increased energy levels, improved digestion, and reduced stress levels. Moreover, Karviva has started using its beverage ingredients to expand its wellness industry market.

Angela Zeng, PhD, the creator of Karviva, says,

"Our team is very precise when it comes to healthy ingredients. We carefully select, source, and blend synergic whole-plant ingredients to create superfood drinks that are low in calories, contain no added fillers, sugar or preservatives and are minimally processed in a socially responsible manner."

Karviva's products thrive on low-calorie content without any artificial sweeteners. The company has expanded its line of products which now is divided into five distinct categories as follows:

Immunity,

Detox,

Ace,

Unwind, and

Wellness.

"I'm extremely proud of what we've accomplished in a short period of time," said Zeng. "It's a testament to our team's dedication to providing the highest quality products and customer service."

About Karviva

Founded in early 2017; Karviva is a functional beverage company that uses whole plant ingredients to create juices and smoothies. Karviva has developed the company's line of products to promote various health benefits. Their beverages have been formulated with ancient medicine and backed by modern science.

With this approach, Karviva has expanded itself in the health and wellness industry. Karviva's plant-based prebiotic and antioxidant juices and smoothies are distributed nationally and available at retailers and airport venues nationwide.

Intending users and potential retailers or wholesalers can visit the official website for further information.

