Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Half yearly Report for the period ended 30 April 2022

29 July 2022

ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE PLC

DIRECTORS' REPORT AND CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 April 2022

Anglo African Agriculture plc ("AAA" or the "Company")

Half yearly report for the six months ended 30 April 2022

The Chairman's Report

I am pleased to report our results to the end of 30 April 2022. As disclosed in the 2021 annual report the unexpected collapse of the Comarco transaction adversely affected shareholders and we remain exceptionally disappointed by the behaviour of the management at Comarco. The aborted transaction has resulted in the board reviewing the ongoing purpose and importantly direction of the company. The Board will inform shareholders in due course of the results of this review and path forward.

The last six months of trading have been challenging globally. COVID-19 continues to disrupt global economies and business operations. The war in Ukraine unexpectedly cast another layer of uncertainty and has weighed adversely on global economic conditions. AAA has not been spared from these global events, the Company and management have had to adapt to the challenging environment. We believe the Company is strongly positioned to navigate this uncertain period and importantly take advantage of opportunities caused by the economic downturn.

Our South African operations brought in a new CEO Serge Pavlovic. Under a difficult operating environment, the team in South Africa have done a commendable job to steer the ship in the right direction. The Company had to provide additional funding to stabilise Dynamic Intertrade during the period under review and will continue to support its operations now consider what is best for the future.

Dynamic Intertrade ("DI")

For the period under review DI had a tough period caused by a general economic slowdown. For the 6-month period ending 30 April 2022, the group recorded a decrease in revenue from R16.07 million to R14.04 million representing a 14,5% decrease. This was the result of ongoing efforts to pass on various cost increases to the Group's customers. DI imports the majority of its inventory and this is reflected in the costs of revenue increasing due to the worsening exchange rates, going from R11.8 million for the comparative period for 2021 to R11.2 million for the current period. Operating expenses have been contained to R4.4 million for the six months ended April 2021 from R4.5 million in 2021, however finance charges have increased by 92.8% as DI made increasing use of financing facilities.

DI has maintained its FSSC22000 certification which is important when dealing with blue chip food manufacturing companies.

Dynamic Intertrade Agri ("DIA")

(46.8% owned by AAA)

As mentioned previously, DIA is in the process of being disposed of and as a result no equity accounting of its results have been reported.

Group Results for the period

The loss for the period has decreased from £318,920 for April 2021 to £136,579 for the current year. This is as a result of DI having experienced a disappointing first six months emanating from decreased demand from our customers. coupled to the holding company reaching agreements with several of it major suppliers following the abandonment of the Comarco transaction.

Outlook

The global financial recession will present some future headwinds in the short to medium term. The Company and its advisors have been working tirelessly on various initiatives aimed at creating shareholder value. As at the 25th of July the Company had £350,000 in cash, and the board believes that the Company is well positioned to take advantage of any opportunities that may arise due to the current economic turmoil.

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting';

the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).

Andrew Monk

Non-Executive Chairman

27 July 2022

Forward looking statement

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

6 months Ended Year ended 6 months Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April Notes 2022 2021 2021 £ £ £ Turnover 681,761 1,404,234 788,096 Cost of Sales (545,163) (1,024,430) (579,056) Gross Profit 136,598 379,804 209,040 Other Income 315,495 - - Administrative expenses 4 (463,269) (895,464) (515,478) Admission expenses 4 - - (8,350) Impairments - - - Operating loss (11,176) (515,660) (314,788) Finance costs (125,403) (224,631) (76,152) Finance income - 155,658 72,020 Loss before taxation (136,579) (584,633) (318,920) Tax on loss on ordinary activities - - - Loss after taxation (136,579) (584,633) (318,920) Other Comprehensive Income impairment of investment in associate - - - Total comprehensive loss for the year from continuing operations (136,579) (584,633) (318,920) Loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (136,579) (584,633) (318,920) Total comprehensive loss for the period (136,579) (584,633) (318,920) Basic and diluted earnings per share 5 (0.62p) (2.66p) (1.45p)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Share Capital Share Premium Share Based Payments Reserve Equity Portion of Convertible Loan Notes Retained Earnings Total Equity £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 31 October 2020 439,322 2,571,247 83,377 - (3,831,894) (737,948) Share Issue - - - - - - Loss for the period - - - - (318,920) (318,920) Balance at 30 April 2021 439,322 2,571,247 83,377 - (4,150,814) (1,056,868) Equity portion of Convertible Loan Notes issued during the year - - - 74,935 - 74,935 Share Issue - - - - - - Loss for the year - - - - (265,713) (265,713) Balance at 31 October 2021 439,322 2,571,247 83,377 74,935 (4,416,527) (1,247,646) Share Issue 76,247 76,248 - - - 152,495 Loss for the period - - - - (136,579) (136,579) Balance at 30 April 2022 515,569 2,647,495 83,377 74,935 (4,553,106) (1,231,730)

Share capital is the amount subscribed for shares at nominal value.

Retained losses represent the cumulative loss of the Group attributable to equity shareholders.

Share-based payments reserve relate to the charge for share-based payments in accordance with IFRS 2.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of the Financial Position

6 months Ended Year ended 6 months Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April Notes 2022 2021 2021 £ £ £ Assets Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 6 11,266 13,769 19,041 Right of Use Asset 11 327,829 341,905 395,608 Loan receivable 7 - - 1,017,964 Total Non-Current Assets 339,095 355,674 1,432,613 Current assets Investment in Associate - (held for sale) 9 6,154 6,154 6,154 Inventories 34,847 42,683 74,585 Trade and Other Receivables 327,299 297,799 222,030 Cash and Cash Equivalents 503,399 1,109,774 111,332 Total Current Assets 871,699 1,456,410 414,101 Total Assets 1,210,794 1,812,084 1,846,714 Equity and Liabilities Share Capital 10 515,569 439,322 439,322 Share Premium Account 10 2,647,495 2,571,247 2,571,247 Share-Based Payments Reserve 83,377 83,377 83,377 Equity portion of convertible loan notes 74,935 74,935 - Retained Earnings (4,553,107) (4,416,527) (4,150,814) Total Equity (1,231,731) (1,247,646) (1,056,868) Non-Current Liabilities Non-Current Lease Liabilities 11 242,796 269,215 322,114 Borrowings 791,472 466,064 532,980 Convertible Loan Notes 778,065 778,065 853,000 Total Non-Current Liabilities 1,812,333 1,513,344 1,708,094 Current Liabilities Current Lease Liabilities 11 87,866 77,887 75,206 Trade and Other Payables 542,326 1,468,499 1,120,282 Total Current Liabilities 630,192 1,546,386 1,195,488 Total Equity and Liabilities 1,210,794 1,812,084 1,846,714





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

6 months Ended Year ended 6 months Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April Notes 2022 2021 2021 £ £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss (11,176) (515,660) (314,788) Add: Depreciation 37,547 78,109 39,550 Add: unrealised foreign exchange (gain) / loss (26,727) (65,301) (572,203) Add: (Profit)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,256 139 - Finance costs (185,777) (93,378) (76,152) Interest received - 155,658 72,021 Changes in working capital Decrease in inventories (5,720) 137,401 107,123 Decrease / (increase) in receivables 44,257 (8,363) 69,909 (Decrease) / increase in payables (715,968) 262,565 513,052 Net cash flow from operating activities (862,309) (48,830) (161,488) Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (257) (8,767) (8,657) Disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,303 - - Foreign exchange movements (19,593) 433 - Loan Receivable repaid - 944,004 - Net cash flow from investing activities (18,547) 935,670 (8,657) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from issue of shares 9 - - - Convertible loan notes issued - 220,000 220,000 Increase in borrowings 348,503 32,973 104,261 Foreign exchange movements (23,095) (8,043) (38,608) Capital repayments of lease liability (50,863) (67,071) (50,390) Net cash flow from financing activities 274,545 177,859 235,263 Net cash flow for the period (606,311) 1,064,699 65,118 Opening Cash and cash equivalents 1,109,774 45,251 45,251 Foreign exchange movements (64) (176) 963 Closing Cash and cash equivalents 503,399 1,109,774 111,332





Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

1. General Information

Anglo African Agriculture plc is a company incorporated in the United Kingdom. Details of the registered office, the officers and advisers to the Company are presented on the Directors and Advisers page at the end of this report. The Company has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange main market. The information within these Interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes must be read in conjunction with the Audited annual financial statements that have been prepared for the year ended 31 October 2021.

2. Basis of Preparation

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 April 2022 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard No34, Interim Financial Reporting, were approved by the board and authorised for issue on 25 July 2022.

The basis of preparation and accounting policies set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2021 have been applied in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as endorsed by the EU that are expected to be applicable to the consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 October 2022 and on the basis of the accounting policies expected to be used in those financial statements.

The figures for the six months ended 30 April 2022 and 30 April 2021 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the year ended 31 October 2021 are extracts from the 2021 audited accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2021 accounts was not qualified but included a material uncertainty in respect of going concern.

3. Segmental Reporting

In the opinion of the Directors, the Group has one class of business, being the trading of agricultural materials. The Group's primary reporting format is determined by the geographical segment according to the location of its establishments. There is currently only one geographic reporting segment, which is South Africa. All revenues and costs are derived from the single segment. Historically this segment has experienced a high demand for its products in the months of July to December with a lower-than-average demand in the months of January to March.

4. Company Result for the period

The Company has elected to take the exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present the parent Company income statement account.

The operating loss of the group for the six-month period ended 30 April 2022 was £11,176 (30 April 2021: £314,788, year ended 31 October 2021: loss of £515,660). The operating loss incorporated the following main items:

6 months Ended Year ended 6 months Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April 2022 2021 2021 £ £ £ Accounting and administration fees 24,413 20,153 14,786 Admission expenses - - 8,350 Brokership fees - 39,724 17,224 Legal and professional fees 32,164 36,089 - Registrar fees 1,767 5,138 2,509 Personnel expenses 105,709 278,499 141,045

5. Earnings per Share

Earnings per share data is based on the Group result for the six months and the weighted average number of shares in issue.

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period:

6 months Ended Year ended 6 months Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April 2022 2021 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) £ £ £ Loss after tax (136,579) (584,633) (318,920) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 21,966,077 21,966,087 21,966,077 Basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (0.62p) (2.66p) (1.45p)

Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same, since where a loss is incurred the effect of outstanding share options and warrants is considered anti-dilutive and is ignored for the purpose of the loss per share calculation. As at 30 April 2022 there were 26,148,289 (31 October 2021 - 26,148,289 and 30 April 2021 -

13,024,622) outstanding share warrants and 897,809 (31 October 2021 - 897,809 and 30 April 2021 -

1,047,809) outstanding options, both are potentially dilutive.

6. Property, Plant and Equipment

Depreciation on property, plant and equipment is calculated using the straight-line method to write off their cost over their estimated useful lives at the following annual rates:

Furniture and fixtures 17% Leasehold improvements 33% Plant and equipment 20% and 33%

Useful lives and depreciation method are reviewed and adjusted if appropriate, at the end of each reporting period.

An item of property, plant and equipment is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected to arise from the continued use of the asset. Any gain or loss arising on the disposal or retirement of an item of property, plant and equipment is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the relevant asset and is recognised in profit or loss in the year in which the asset is derecognised.

Group Leasehold Property Furniture and fixtures Plant and equipment Total £ £ £ £ Cost As at 31 October 2020 19,571 4,317 268,512 292,400 Exchange difference 961 212 13,176 14,349 Additions - - 8,657 8,657 Disposals - - - - As at 30 April 2021 20,532 4,529 290,345 315,406 Exchange difference ( 786) (173) (10 775) (11 734) Additions - - 110 110 Disposals - - ( 298) ( 298) As at 31 October 2021 19,746 4,356 279,382 303,484 Exchange difference 979 216 13,844 15,039 Additions - - 257 257 Disposals - - (5 088) (5 088) As at 30 April 2022 20,725 4,572 288,395 313,692 Accumulated depreciation As at 31 October 2020 19,085 3,674 254,343 277,102 Charge for the year 353 196 5,092 5,641 Released on disposal - - - - Exchange difference 943 183 12,496 13,622 As at 30 April 2021 20,381 4,053 271,931 296,365 Charge for the year 124 167 4,658 4,949 Released on disposal ( 159) ( 159) Exchange difference ( 785) ( 160) (10 495) (11 440) As at 31 October 2021 19,720 4,060 265,935 289,715 Charge for the year 25 98 3,196 3,319 Released on disposal - - (5 088) (5 088) Exchange difference 977 205 13,298 14,480 As at 30 April 2022 20,722 4,363 277,341 302,426 Net Book Value As at 30 April 2021 151 476 18,414 19,041 As at 31 October 2021 26 296 13,447 13,769 As at 30 April 2022 3 209 11,054 11,266

The holding company held no tangible fixed assets at 30 April 2022, 31 October 2021 and 30 April 2021.

7. Loan receivable

6 months Ended Year ended 6 months Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April 2022 2021 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) £ £ £ Loan to Touchwood Investments Ltd - - 1,017,964 Carrying value - - 1,017,964

The loan advanced to Touchwood Investments Ltd, a company that is part of the Comarco Group, which operates a port in Mombasa was settled during the 2021 financial year.

8. Subsidiaries

AAA holds investments in the following subsidiary undertakings as at 30 April 2022, which principally affected the losses and net assets of the group.









Name of companies







Principal activities

Country of incorporation and place of business



Proportion (%) of equity interest 2020



Proportion (%) of equity interest 2019 Dynamic Intertrade (Pty) Limited Value Added Agricultural Products South Africa 100% 100%

Subsidiaries are all entities over which the group has the power to govern the financial and operating policies generally accompanying a shareholding of more than one half of the voting rights. Subsidiaries are consolidated, using the acquisition method, from the date that control is gained and are stated at cost less, where appropriate, provisions for impairment. Entities that do not comply with this policy, but over which the group has a shareholding of between 20 and 50 percent of the voting rights are equity accounted from the date of acquisition and are stated at cost and adjusted for the results of these entities for the accounting period.

9. Investment in Associate

6 months Ended Year ended 6 months Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April 2022 2021 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) £ £ £ Investment in Dynamic Intertrade Agri (Pty) Ltd 6,154 6,154 6,154 Equity accounted profit/ (loss) for the period - - - Impairment of investment - - - Carrying value 6,154 6,154 6,154

10. Share Capital

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of new ordinary shares are deducted against share capital.

Allotted, called up and fully paid ordinary shares Number of of 2.0p (April 2019 - 0.1p) each shares Share Capital Share Premium £ £ Balance at 31 October 2020 21,966,077 439,322 2,571,247 Share issue - - - Balance at 30 April 2021 21,966,077 439,322 2,571,247 Share issue - - - Balance at 31 October 2021 21,966,077 439,322 2,571,247 Share issue 3,823,627 76,247 76,248 Balance at 30 April 2022 25,789,704 515,569 2,647,495

11 Leases

Right of Use Asset and Liability

On adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of IAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate for comparable assets as of 1 November 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate for comparable mortgage bonds applied to the lease liabilities on 1 November 2019 was 8.5%, being the discount rate on the Group's borrowings. In the Directors opinion this is the discount rate that the Group would obtain should it be purchasing land and buildings. Without further security available the Group would be unlikely to secure funding from other sources and therefore the Directors believe the 8.5% rate applied is the most appropriate basis on which to base the IFRS 16 calculations.

For leases previously classified as finance leases the entity recognised the carrying amount of the lease asset and lease liability immediately before transition as the carrying amount of the right of use asset and the lease liability at the date of initial application. The measurement principles of IFRS 16 are only applied after that date.

6 months Ended Year ended 6 months Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April 2022 2021 2021 £ £ £ Lease liability recognised in the statement of financial position at 31 October 2021 347,102 410,502 410,502 Foreign exchange movements 17,200 3,672 20,146 Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at date of initial application 17,223 - 17,062 Additions to leases during the year - - - Lease payments (50,863) (67,072) (50,390) Lease liability recognised in the statement of financial position 330,662 347,102 397,320 Of which: Current lease liabilities 87,866 77,887 75,206 Non-current lease liabilities 242,796 269,215 322,114 330,662 347,102 397,320

Right-of use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the statement of financial position as at 31 October 2021. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. The recognised right of-use assets relate to the following types of assets:

6 months Ended Year ended 6 months Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April 2022 2021 2021 £ £ £ Properties 327,829 341,905 395,608

12 Events Subsequent to 30 April 2022

There were no material events subsequent to April 2022 other than what has been disclosed.

