Demand for Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1968.45 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.80% | Trends, Growth, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --As per Zion Market Research study, The global vitamin D ingredients market size was worth around USD 1,403.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,968.45 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.80 percent over the forecast period.

Vitamin D Ingredients Market: Overview

Vitamin D is a group of fat-soluble vitamins naturally found in foods and can also be used as a dietary supplement. It is also produced when UV light hits the skin. It induces the synthesis of vitamin D. Vitamin D promotes healthy absorption of calcium in the human intestine, maintains optimal levels of serum calcium & phosphate, and provides healthy bone calcification & low calcium blood. Vitamin D is essential for normal bone growth, as it can lead to bone loss if the body has an inadequate amount of vitamin D. Increased vitamin D deficiency and related health issues such as rickets are expected to drive market growth over the predicted period. In addition, growing consumer health awareness has helped the global vitamin D ingredients market grow strongly and steadily. However, an increase in cases of illnesses associated with vitamin D overdose is expected to limit market growth for vitamin D components. On the other hand, increased government activity in the form of advertisements to promote vitamin D intake is expected to drive the market expansion of vitamin D ingredients during the forecast period. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly adding calcium with vitamin D to stimulate the production of calcitriol, a hormone that is said to drive market expansion.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Vitamin D Ingredients Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Vitamin D Ingredients Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.80 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Vitamin D Ingredients Market was valued at approximately USD 1403.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 1968.45 million by 2028.

North America is expected to occupy a significant share of the global vitamin D ingredients market due to an increase in human vitamin D deficiency. In addition, vitamin D deficiency is common in children, the elderly, and women in Asian countries.

The growing urban population and vitamin supplement market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during coming period. The growing economies of the Asia-Pacific region, especially China and India, are actively looking for a healthy diet, including vitamin supplements to meet nutritional needs.

Increasing government initiatives in the form of advertisements to promote vitamin D intake is expected to drive market growth for global vitamin D ingredients during the forecast period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Vitamin D Ingredients Market By Product Type (Vitamin D2, Vitamin D3), By Source (Eggs, Milk, Fish, Fruits, Plant, Vegetables, Animals, And Others (Fungi, Microalgae, Yeast, Plants, Etc.)), By Application (Beverages, Food, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Food & Animal Feed, And Others), By Form (Resin, Powder, And Liquid), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Vitamin D Ingredients Market: Growth Drivers

Rising government initiatives for advertisement for promoting the intake of vitamin D will boost the market growth.

Increasing government initiatives in the form of advertisements to promote vitamin D intake is expected to drive market growth for global vitamin D ingredients during the forecast period. In recent years, recommendations for vitamin D intake for all age groups and pregnant women have been published by the US FDA, EFSA, NIH, and many other regulatory agencies and government agencies. As a result, regulators are aware of the importance of vitamin D intake and the issues associated with vitamin D deficiency. As a result, regulators have begun issuing recommendations for taking supplements, especially vitamin D, to help people achieve a better lifestyle and health.

Vitamin D Ingredients Market: Restraints

Reductions in consumption of vitamin D due to introduction of advanced therapies are hindering the market growth.

The advent of advanced therapies is believed to reduce vitamin D consumption and impede market growth. Recently, a team of scientists and professors at the Ewha Woman's University College of Medicine in South Korea received a US $2.16 million government grant for research on stem cell therapy which is important for the production of hormones. Hormone deficiency can cause hypoparathyroidism, which can lead to lower blood calcium levels. Therefore, the development of such advanced therapies is expected to limit vitamin consumption.

Vitamin D Ingredients Market: Opportunity

Increasing usage of vitamin D in prenatal state is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities.

Increased use of vitamin D during pregnancy is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the vitamin D ingredients market. Researchers have discovered that vitamin D supplements may reduce the risk of autism in newborns. Proper dosing during pregnancy helps reduce the risk of autism in the baby, which is anticipated to offer opportunities to the market in the coming years.

Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market: Segmentation

The global vitamin D ingredients market is segregated on the basis of product type, source, application, form, and region.

By application, the market is classified into beverages, food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, pet food & animal feed, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment dominates the market owing to the high cost connected with the IU level or potency level of vitamin D utilized in the pharmaceutical business. Besides, due to its high quality, only a small amount of vitamin D is employed in medicines; hence the volume market is smaller than for other applications.

By product type, the market is divided into Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3. Among these, the vitamin D2 segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. By source, the market is classified into eggs, milk, fish, fruits, plant, vegetables, animals, and others (fungi, microalgae, yeast, plants, etc.) Over the forecast period, the plant and vegetable segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate.

By form, the market is divided into resin, powder, and liquid. Over the forecast period, the powder segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate. Manufacturers favor the powder form of vitamin D because it is more stable, easier to handle & store, and can be used in a wide range of products. The majority of vitamin D on the market is synthetic. Vitamins D2 and D3 are primarily found as white crystals with limited solubility in vegetable oil. When compared to vitamin D2, the vitamin D3 counterpart is more stable.

List of Key Players in Vitamin D Ingredients Market:

Synthesia

Koninkljike DSM N.V

BASF Se

Fermenta Biotech Ltd

PHW Group

Bio-Tech Pharmacal

McKinley Resources Inc

Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co Ltd

Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Stabicoat Vitamins

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1403.50 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 1968.45 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.80 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Synthesia, Koninkljike DSM N.V, BASF Se, Fermenta Biotech Ltd, PHW Group, Bio-Tech Pharmacal, McKinley Resources Inc, Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co Ltd, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Stabicoat Vitamins, and others.

Recent Developments

In January 2019, Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co., Ltd. (China) and DSM (Netherlands) signed a settlement for selling and buying cholesterol. Cholesterol is used to provide nutrition D3. This settlement could assist the organization to grow its universal potential and productiveness of Vitamin D.

In January 2019, Fermenta Biotech Limited (India) achieved a 99-12 months hire settlement to accumulate land of approximately 40,000-square-meter from the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) authority Ankleshwar, Sayaka, for destiny expansion. The organization's objective is to begin production with the aid of using the cease of 2020.

Regional Dominance:

High vitamin D deficiency among the population expected to drive North America market share.

North America is expected to occupy a significant share of the global vitamin D ingredients market due to an increase in human vitamin D deficiency. In addition, vitamin D deficiency is common in children, the elderly, and women in Asian countries. Therefore, the demand for vitamin D components is expected to increase for the time being.

The growing urban population and vitamin supplement market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during coming period. The growing economies of the Asia-Pacific region, especially China and India, are actively looking for a healthy diet, including vitamin supplements to meet nutritional needs. Due to the growing urban population and rising disposable income, the Asia Pacific region is considered one of the best CAGR markets for vitamin supplements.

Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market is segmented as follows:

Vitamin D Ingredients Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Vitamin D2

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D Ingredients Market: By Source Outlook (2022-2028)

Eggs

Milk

Fish

Fruits, Plant, and Vegetables

Animals

Others (Fungi, Microalgae, Yeast, Plants, etc.)

Vitamin D Ingredients Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Beverages

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Food & Animal Feed

Others

Vitamin D Ingredients Market: By Form Outlook (2022-2028)

Resin

Powder

Liquid

Vitamin D Ingredients Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

