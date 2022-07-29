Anzeige
Freitag, 29.07.2022
WKN: A0RDRL ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 Ticker-Symbol: 21T 
29.07.22
18:25 Uhr
7,200 Euro
+0,200
+2,86 %
PR Newswire
29.07.2022
BODYCOTE PLC - Total Voting Rights

BODYCOTE PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, July 4

BODYCOTE PLC (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

29 July 2022

In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following:

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 191,456,172 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 17 3/11th pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 191,456,172.

The above figure of 191,456,172 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the "denominator" for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Services Authority's disclosure and transparency rules.

Contact for queries:

U Ball, Company Secretary: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300

Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

© 2022 PR Newswire
