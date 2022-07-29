Anzeige
Volta Finance Limited: Volta Finance - Holdings in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GG00B1GHHH78
Issuer Name
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
AXA S.A.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Paris
Country of registered office (if applicable)
France
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
27-Jul-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
29-Jul-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 29.980000 0.000000 29.980000 10965708
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 30.24 30.24

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B1GHHH78 10965708 29.980000
Sub Total 8.A 10965708 29.980000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of votingrights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of votingrights% of votingrights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

UltimatecontrollingpersonName of controlledundertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
AXA S.A. AXA FRANCE IARD 8.230000 8.230000%
AXA S.A. AXA MEDITERRANEAN HOLDING S.A.U
AXA S.A. AXA ASSICURAZIONI S.p.A 5.470000 5.470000%
AXA S.A. AXA MEDITERRANEAN HOLDING S.A.U
AXA S.A. AXA AURORA VIDA, S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros7.940000 7.940000%
AXA S.A. AXA HOLDINGS BELGIUM S.A.
AXA S.A. AXA BELGIUM S.A 8.340000 8.340000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
29-Jul-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Paris-La Défense, France


