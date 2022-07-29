Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 29 July 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 34,189 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 2,655 pence 32.31 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 2,630 pence 32.01 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 2,639 pence 32.12 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 29 July 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 5,127 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 32.00 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 31.80 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 31.84 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 29 July 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 17,214 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 32.15 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 31.70 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 31.95 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 44.26 USD 36.81 GBP which was calculated as of 26 July 2022. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 196,189,618 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 14,767,132 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

