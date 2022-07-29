

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Epoch Everlasting Play has recalled nearly 251,600 Kidoozie Play Tents and Playhouses due to risk of flammability and burn.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fabric playhouses and play tents fail to meet an industry flammability standard for these products, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.



The recall involves Kidoozie Ice Castle Tent, King Size Medieval Castle, My Clubhouse, Pirate Den Playhouse, Pop Up Theater Tent, Pop Up Theater Tent (Red), Princess Hideaway Playhouse and Royal Castle Playhouse tents and playhouses.



The tents and playhouses are made of nylon and mesh and sold with a nylon storage bag.



The recalled product was sold at Target, Marshalls, Barnes & Noble, Toys R Us and other independent toy stores and online as well from March 2014 through March 2022 for between $30 and $35.



The company has asked customers to immediately take the recalled playhouses and play tents away from children, stop using them and contact Epoch Everlasting Play for a full refund or free replacement product.







