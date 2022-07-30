Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2022) - EFFECTIVE JULY 21, 2022 - Tracesafe Inc. (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated July 12, 2022, that it completed its acquisition of Offsety, a carbon offset marketplace, on July 21, 2022.

Pursuant to the transaction, TraceSafe issued 2,000,000 common shares of TraceSafe, valued at C$270,000 on the date of closing, based on the 20-day volume weighted average price of such shares on the CSE as of the business day immediately preceding closing, being C$0.135.

About TraceSafe Inc.

TraceSafe provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions transforming large-scale industrial and enterprise operations with unique wearables, industrial-grade sensors and award-winning analytics platform. The Company's hardware solutions, powered by advanced low-power bluetooth beacons, work together with its proprietary software to provide mission-critical data enabling safer, efficient and sustainable enterprise environments. With presence across North America, Asia and Europe, TraceSafe's solutions are trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, construction, events, education and government.

