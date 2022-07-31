A good week for the ATX TR, which gained 2,92 percent, best ATX TR Stock was RBI with plus 11,67 percent. News came from Erste Bank, Addiko Bank, Verbund (2), OMV (2), Wienerberger, Petro Welt Technologies, Palfinger, Andritz and ams Osram. Pierer Mobility won the 12th Stock Market Tournament. And Vienna Stock Exchange CEO Christoph Boschan, who talked in our Podcast (in German: https://boersenradio.at/page/playlist/2068 ) about his Vita, found nice words: "I was recently a guest at the podcast by Christian Drastil and talked about equities, the Vienna trading venue and my vita. Christian, you're one of the top influencers for topics concerning Wiener Boerse and I'm impressed by the massive amount of creativity you demonstrate regularly. Thanks for the several years of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...