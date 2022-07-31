Erste Bank: The nomination committee of Erste Bank Oesterreich's supervisory board has proposed Hans Unterdorfer to serve as the new management board member responsible for corporate customers. Unterdorfer's appointment as Chief Corporates Officer will be effective as of 1 September 2022. Unterdorfer is thus set to take over this position from Willi Cernko, who has been CEO of Erste Group since July 2022. Hans Unterdorfer has been the CEO of Tiroler Sparkasse since 2011 and will retain that role until a suitable successor is found, with Unterdorfer remaining until the end of October at the latest.Erste Group: weekly performance: 3.43%Addiko Bank: The European Central Bank has published today the results of the Comprehensive Assessment of Addiko Group, consisting of an Asset ...

