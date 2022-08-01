Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Noch ein Hot Stock! Wo man Montag auch dabei sein sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.08.2022 | 05:34
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Active Motif Incorporated Licenses Targeted Transposition to Diagenode S.A. Technology

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Motif Incorporated, a company with the vision of bringing epigenetics more deeply into precision medicine, announced that it has non-exclusively licensed its foundational patents in transposition for use in CUT&Tag epigenetic assays to Diagenode S.A., a Hologic company (NASDAQ: HOLX). The innovations underlying these patents allow mechanistic, translational, and clinical researchers to interrogate open chromatin with the goal of gaining an increased understanding of biological processes. Through the licensing arrangement, Diagenode gains access to Active Motif's patents, which include US9938524, EP2783001, US10689643, US11306307, EP 2999784, and other related patent applications.

Details about Active Motif's proprietary Cut&Tag-IT technology can be found at www.activemotif.com/catalog/1318/cut-tag-it-kit

About Active Motif
Active Motif, Inc. is dedicated to developing, manufacturing and delivering epigenetics-based research tools to analyze nuclear function. Its customers include scientists from academic and government institutions; biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Active Motif operates globally through its corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California and offices in Shanghai China, Tokyo Japan and Waterloo Belgium. Active Motif applies a multi-disciplinary approach to create new and modify existing technologies to meet the current and future needs of life science researchers.

Media Contact: Fritz Eibel, Active Motif Incorporated, Feibel@activemotif.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.