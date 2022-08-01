DJ SEAPRWire Introduces Its PR Distribution Plan for Crypto Industry in Southeast Asia Market

EQS Newswire / 01/08/2022 / 12:16 UTC+8

SEAPRWire Introduces Its PR Distribution Plan for Crypto Industry in Southeast Asia Market

Singapore - SEAPRWire introduces its press release distribution plan for cryptocurrency industry in Southeast Asia market. The plan helps clients of blockchain, DeFi, NFT art and NFT gaming industries sharpen their approach to stay in front of their target audiences.

A major benefit of press release distribution is the ability to cast a wider net to reach relevant media publications. Targeted distribution lists, such as the ones SEAPRWire offers, help companies stay in front of their target audiences through the consistent delivery of valuable content.

As the industry evolves and the competitive landscape intensifies, fin-tech industries, including VR/AR, AI, blockchain and cryptocurrency companies, must find new and innovative ways to stand out and capture their piece of market share. SEAPRWire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, works with crypto companies to improve their brand awareness via earned media through its 'Branding-Insight' Program.

Clients can access to SEAPRWire's 'Branding-Insight' dashboard. And via its powerful distribution network and SEAPRWire's expert team, customers can easily distribute right messages to the target audience at the right time. For example, for clients in the cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT art, NFT gaming industries, SEAPRWire has facilitated earned media mentions in top-tier publications.

YQ Tan, CMO at SEAPRWire, said, "Striking a balance between Newsworthy content and laser-focused targeting helps companies deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time. Strategic targeting puts small businesses in a better position to earn media mentions in industry publications that in turn helps them stand out from their competition, generate a buzz around their brand and ultimately improve their top and bottom lines. Press releases are an often overlooked marketing tool that helps companies set themselves apart from their competitors," added YQ Tan.

These earned media mentions put blockchain clients in the spotlight, which in turn help build brand awareness, attract traffic, improve SEO performance and finally increase sales and more.

About SEAPRWire

SEAPRWire is a leading tech company that delivers press release distribution and press release campaigns. SEAPRWire powers the media advantage with greater brand awareness, online visibility, SEO recognition, site traffic. Through its 'Branding-Insight' Program, SEAPRWire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses all over the world. SEAPRWire's platform allows clients to identify key factors of their press releases and measure meaningful impact. It has a strong media network in Southeast Asia, indexing news from thousands of worldwide sources. SEAPRWire's media network support multi-lingual press release distribution, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, Indonesian, Filipino and more.

To learn more about press release distribution or the 'Branding-Insight' Program, please visit https://seaprwire.com /

Media Contact

Tina Lee, PR manager

cs@seaprwire.com

https://seaprwire.com

SOURCE: SEAPRWire File: SEAPRWire Introduces Its PR Distribution Plan for Crypto Industry in Southeast Asia Market

01/08/2022 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=0dbdeb9217bc7d46cfc298b12943a708

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409721&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2022 00:17 ET (04:17 GMT)