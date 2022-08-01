HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS expands management team with the appointment of Kader Hidra as Chief Financial Officer

HRS EXPANDS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF KADER HIDRA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Grenoble, August 1, 2022 - HRS , leading European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, today announces the appointment of Kader Hidra as Chief Financial Officer.

Kader Hidra joins HRS after over 15 years' experience in various finance and management roles in the field of environmental transition innovation. Prior to joining HRS, Kader Hidra was Chief Financial Officer at Carbios, a company specialized in the enzymatic recycling of PET plastic and listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market. He also spent eight years working in management positions at the EDF Group, including as CEO of Citégestion, a digital start-up and EDF subsidiary dedicated to Smart City solutions, and as Group Head of Investor Relations and Markets. Kader Hidra also brings five years' experience in investment banking in London, at Morgan Stanley and Berenberg Bank, where he gained experience in the field of clean technology in relation to renewable energy company IPOs.

As HRS Chief Financial Officer, Kader Hidra will play a key part in structuring the Company's development and managing the robust growth of its hydrogen refueling station business. Kader Hidra will manage the HRS finance division by leveraging his expertise in financial markets, reporting, and financial control, using outstanding management know-how gained from working for major international groups and innovative companies, thus boosting HRS business, strategy, and performances.

Kader Hidra graduated as an engineer from the Grenoble Institute of Technology and holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School in North Carolina.

Kader Hidra, HRS Chief Financial Officer, said: "I am proud to be joining HRS at a key time in the Company's history with the hydrogen mobility market gathering pace, as shown by the strong revenue growth posted by HRS in July 2022. I plan to draw on my skills and determination to actively contribute to developing and improving our financial performance as the European leader in hydrogen refueling stations. My contribution to the development of HRS follows the successful IPO of HRS 18 months ago, which proves the growing interest among investors in innovative and sustainable decarbonized mobility technology."

Hassen Rachedi, HRS Founding Chairman and CEO, said: "We are delighted to welcome Kader Hidra to our team. He is sure to be a key player in the success of the 2025 development plan announced at the time of our IPO and the deployment of our strategy for the longer term. His appointment aligns with the continued structuring of our Company, which is currently posting rapid growth, bolstered by highly promising business opportunities. Thanks to his expertise and drive, Kader will directly contribute to the growth of HRS and hydrogen mobility."

Next financial press release:

2021/2022 full-year results, October 6, 2022, after close of trading

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2021/2022 revenue of €16.7 million. As of June 30, 2022, the company had 86 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

