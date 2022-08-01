Anzeige
Montag, 01.08.2022
Noch ein Hot Stock! Wo man Montag auch dabei sein sollte…
WKN: A0LGQX ISIN: FR0010411983 Ticker-Symbol: SDRC 
Tradegate
01.08.22
08:00 Uhr
17,415 Euro
+0,045
+0,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2022 | 07:53
The rating agency S&P affirms SCOR's 'AA-' Financial Strength Rating with 'negative' outlook

Press Release
August 1, 2022 - N° 16

The rating agency S&P affirms
SCOR's 'AA-' Financial Strength Rating
with 'negative' outlook

On Friday, July 29, the rating agency S&P affirmed the 'AA-' long-term insurer financial strength and issuer credit ratings on SCOR SE and related subsidiaries and maintained its 'negative' outlook.

This demonstrates a strong Group Solvency Ratio estimated to be at 240% on June 30, 2022.

SCOR is implementing the required actions to restore its technical profitability and reduce the volatility of its results, while developing its franchise.

*

* *

Contact details

Media Relations
Nathalie Mikaeloff and Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com

Investor Relations
Yves Cormier
ycormier@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR| Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, the world's fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating or equivalent from S&P, Moody's, Fitch and AM Best. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 17.5 billion in 2021, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com.

Attachment

  • SCOR Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/31227c60-2219-49be-add6-2ba009013e13)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
