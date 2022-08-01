LocoSoco Group Plc ("LocoSoco", "LOCO"), the platform that creates shared wealth from distributing products technologies that contribute to sustainability and is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF, is pleased to announce our Associate Partnership with the iconic London Stadium; home to over 60,000 supporters.

Gary Bell, Head of Commercial at London Stadium

London Stadium enjoys long-term, community-driven strategic relationships with a world-class venue that plays a key role in their wider marketing strategies, accelerating their growth. Gary Bell, Head of Commercial at London Stadium, added: "London Stadium is fundamentally about legacy. It's about regenerating an area of London, which over 20 years ago was wasteland. It is absolutely about creating opportunities for people and building new communities, and that is what Eleven Sports Media is about. They're about community. And so we're bringing two businesses together with great synergy."

London Stadium is focused on continuing the positive progress and the reach of its digital advertising ability is renowned. Further, London Stadium's commitment to the community falls in line with LocoSoco's own objectives. The drive to maintain true connections with the local business community and commencing a partnership with London Stadium is therefore a great responsibility and a real privilege for LocoSoco.

LocoSoco's CEO James Perry Commented, "As a company that delivers products that are considerate to people and the planet, LocoSoco is excited and honoured to be an associate partner of the London Stadium which comes with world class advertising opportunities inside and outside of this iconic venue.

The London Stadium makes a difference to the community. This partnership allows LocoSoco to promote our products, services and technologies at local and global levels to people attending along with those watching on TV and online. We believe this will create opportunities for LocoSoco to help communities and businesses become more sustainable globally.

I look forward to providing updates on the progress of this ambitious partnership."

