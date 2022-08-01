Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) notes that the information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The information below relates to transfers of PSH Public Shares by Nicholas A. Botta and an entity that he controls to other entities that he also controls. The transfers did not result in a change of beneficial ownership or voting control of PSH Public Shares.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Nicholas A. Botta 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Director (non-domestic) b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Disposition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NA 1,600,000 d) Aggregate information:

(aggregate) 1. 1,600,000 NA e) Date of transaction 24 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: Nicholas A. Botta transferred 1,600,000 Public Shares to NB PSH, LLC, to which he serves as managing member.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name NB PSH, LLC 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Person closely associated with Nicholas A. Botta, Director (non-domestic) b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NA 1,600,000 d) Aggregate information:

(aggregate) 1. 1,600,000 NA e) Date of transaction 24 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: Nicholas A. Botta transferred 1,600,000 Public Shares to NB PSH, LLC, to which he serves as managing member.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name JAEB LLC 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Person closely associated with Nicholas A. Botta, Director (non-domestic) b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Disposition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NA 145,000 d) Aggregate information:

(aggregate) Price (aggregate) 1. 145,000 NA e) Date of transaction 21 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: JAEB LLC, to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as trustee, transferred 145,000 Public Shares to JAEB PSH, LLC, of which JAEB LLC is the sole member and to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as manager.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name JAEB PSH, LLC 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Person closely associated with Nicholas A. Botta, Director (non-domestic) b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NA 145,000 d) Aggregate information:

(aggregate) 1. 145,000 NA e) Date of transaction 21 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: JAEB LLC, to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as trustee, transferred 145,000 Public Shares to JAEB PSH, LLC, of which JAEB LLC is the sole member and to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as manager.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.

