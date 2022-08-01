Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
01.08.2022 | 08:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 31/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-08-01 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 26.07.2022 - TextMagic MAGIC           Extraordinary    TLN  
   05.08.2022                    General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.10.2022                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.08.2022 Apranga APG1L            Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.08.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCA337524A LTGNA337524A      securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.08.2022 AgroCredit Latvia ACLB070026A    Additional     RIG  
                            listing/admission    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.08.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T         Additional     TLN  
                            listing/admission    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.08.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L         Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.08.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.08.2022 Hepsor HPR1T             Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.08.2022 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.08.2022 LITGRID LGD1L            Interim report, 6  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.08.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L           Interim report, 6  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.08.2022 Nordecon NCN1T            Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.08.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T          Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.08.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T          Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.08.2022 TextMagic MAGIC           Capital decrease  TLN  
                            ex-date         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.08.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T          Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.08.2022 Admirals Group AS ADMG080031A    Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.08.2022 TextMagic MAGIC           Capital decrease  TLN  
                            record date       



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
