Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 31/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-08-01 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.07.2022 - TextMagic MAGIC Extraordinary TLN 05.08.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCA337524A LTGNA337524A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2022 AgroCredit Latvia ACLB070026A Additional RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T Additional TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2022 Hepsor HPR1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.08.2022 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.08.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.08.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.08.2022 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.08.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.08.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.08.2022 TextMagic MAGIC Capital decrease TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.08.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2022 Admirals Group AS ADMG080031A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2022 TextMagic MAGIC Capital decrease TLN record date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
