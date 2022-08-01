Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Suacoin (SUA) on August 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SUA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 1, 2022.





As a fork of earlier version bitcoin, Suacoin (SUA) brings an ecological friendly proof-of-work cryptocurrency to the world, allowing users to mine with lower energy consumption and difficulty. Its native coin SUA will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 1, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Suacoin

Suacoin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending.

There're many amazing features built in Suacoin ecosystem. Its application is user-friendly, allowing users to use Suacoin App intuitively without reading any documentation, and the App is password protected with hardest crypto technology. The Suacoin blockchain is super-fast, and it initially rewards 50 SUA per mined block to its miners. In addition, the Suacoin provides 24/7 support, so that users can find answers to their questions anytime they want.

As a fork of earlier version bitcoin, Suacoin provides an automatic difficulty reset when no block is mined for a period of over 24h. The current holders of SHA-256 compatible mining equipment such as ASIC or GPUs can mine SUA with lower energy consumption and difficulty. After block 500,000 or another point in time, the code and wallets will be updated to use the BLAKE3 crypto instead of SHA-256 for the planet's fragile ecology.

About SUA Coin

Forked from earlier version bitcoin, Suacoin has a total supply of 21 million (i.e. 21,000,000) coins. The initial reward for successful mining is 50 SUA and it halves every 210,000 blocks. Those mined SUAs will be made available to the miner's unconfirmed balance. Only when there are at least another 128 blocks from that original block, will those 50 SUAs become available balance to spend.

The Suacoin will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 1, 2022, investors who are interested in Suacoin investment can easily buy and sell SUA on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

