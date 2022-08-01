Regensburg, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2022) - German-based company Stellar has launched IOS 14: The Complete Tracking Solution for Facebook Ads for public access from 1st August 2022. The idea to make the tracking solution available publicly is to help the agencies and e-commerce brands get an added advantage from the same. The company Stellar was founded in 2020 by digital entrepreneurs Darko Atanasov and Stefan Stojchevski who aimed to transform digital advertising.





Darko Atanasov & Stefan Stojchevski

IOS 14: The Complete Tracking Solution has been given free access set-up for the businesses so that they can accurately understand the origin of conversions from paid traffic sources. The advanced parameter tracking solution provides 100% real-time reporting for all the traffic and sales data, which includes Ad creatives, Ad placements, Ad sets, device type, country source, and conversion rate based on the given factors.

Starting from 1st August 2022, Stellar will be providing free strategy sessions on its official website https://stellar-commerce.com to help businesses, e-commerce brands, and agencies make real-time decisions based on accurate data and improve their KPIs.

Stellar's Official Website: https://stellar-commerce.com

Co-Founders' Socials:

Darko Atanasov, CEO & Co-Founder: https://instagram.com/darkoatanasov

Stefan Stojchevski, COO & Co-Founder: https://instagram.com/ssstojce

