

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Limited (XPP.L) reported adjusted profit before tax of 13.8 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2022 compared to 22.5 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 52.2 pence compared to 93.3 pence.



First half loss before tax was 47.4 million pounds compared to profit of 16.4 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 180.6 pence compared to profit of 68.1 pence.



Revenue increased to 123.6 million pounds from 119.9 million pounds, prior year.



The Board declared a second quarter dividend of 19.0 pence per share. Together with the first quarter dividend, this brings the total first half dividends declared to 37.0 pence per share.



