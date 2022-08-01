Chinese manufacturer Bslbatt has unveiled an upgraded version of its residential battery. The device has a storage capacity ranging from 5.12 to 12.8 kWh and is reportedly able to provide steady operation for up to 6,000 charge cycles.Chinese storage system manufacturer Bslbatt has launched a new version of its lithium iron phosphate residential battery. The device is available in four models with a storage capacity ranging from 5.12 to 12.8 kWh and a voltage range of 44.8 to 58.4 V. The smallest battery measures 650 mm x 490 mm x 147 mm and weighs 56 kg, while the largest product has a size of ...

