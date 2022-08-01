UK researchers have demonstrated a photovoltaic thermal panel that utilizes an MXene/water nanofluid for heat transfer. They said the nanofluid is not only able to improve the thermal and electrical performance of the panel, but also to reduce its size by 14.5%.Scientists at the Ulster University in the United Kingdom have demonstrated a photovoltaic thermal panel (PVT) that relies on a heat transfer fluid (HTF) based on water and two-dimensional transition metal carbides and nitrides known as MXenes. Earth-abundant MXenes compounds take their name from their graphene-like morphology and are made ...

