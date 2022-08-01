DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Aug-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD

DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1086.1559

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 342249

CODE: SMTC LN

ISIN: LU1248511575

ISIN: LU1248511575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMTC LN

