Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Noch ein Kursverdoppler? Der neue Hot Stock für die KW31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
Tradegate
29.07.22
18:54 Uhr
25,530 Euro
-0,090
-0,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,00025,19010:58
25,05025,13010:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2022 | 10:05
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per July 31, 2022

On July 31, 2022, net asset value was SEK 282 per share.

The closing price on July 29, 2022, was SEK 263.90 for the Class A shares and SEK 261.00 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, August 1, 2022

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on August 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment

  • Substansvarde_220801_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee891406-a313-4670-bd8b-364445e8d877)

INDUSTRIVAERDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.