Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per July 31, 2022

On July 31, 2022, net asset value was SEK 282 per share.

The closing price on July 29, 2022, was SEK 263.90 for the Class A shares and SEK 261.00 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, August 1, 2022

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on August 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment