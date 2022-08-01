

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines Co. Ltd (JAPSY.OB) posted a first-quarter loss of 19.56 billion yen compared to a loss of 57.92 billion yen, prior year. Basic loss per share was 44.76 yen compared to a loss of 132.54 yen. Revenue increased to 268.90 billion yen from 133.03 billion yen.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 45 billion yen; and revenue of 1.39 trillion yen.



Japan Airlines noted that it cannot pay the interim dividends to shareholders. The Group said it will aim for achieving profit target and dividends payment for the fiscal year ending March 2023.



